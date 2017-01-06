Home»Sport

American tennis player Jack Sock stuns Nick Kyrgios with running hotdog shot at Hopman Cup

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 04:55 pm

The 2017 tennis season might have only just begun, but American Jack Sock has already stolen a march to the top of the rankings when it comes to stunning shots.

Sock was taking on Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Hopman Cup in Perth, when he was sent running by a low Kyrgios volley.

Sock knew exactly what he was doing, however.

We’re not entirely sure how he hit the return so low and flat.

Sock eventually beat Kyrgios 6-2 6-2, although the Australian looked to have been at least reluctantly impressed by his opponent’s effort.

There won’t be many tastier hotdogs than that this year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Hopman Cup, hot dog, Jack Sock, Nick Kyrgios, Tennis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Everton boss Ronald Koeman promises to take FA Cup 'very seriously'

Mike Dean the producer is being confused with Mike Dean the referee, and Mike Dean's pretty ticked off

Jurgen Klopp expected to shuffle Reds pack for Plymouth clash

Swiss court rejects claim FIFA is to blame for controversial Qatari labour laws


Today's Stories

VALERIE MULCAHY: Tough task to prepare for life on outside, looking in

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez not the only Arsenal Gun who cares

I’ll pick my best side, says Kieran McGeeney

Munster’s Niall Scannell ready to answer call

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 