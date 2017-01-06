American tennis player Jack Sock stuns Nick Kyrgios with running hotdog shot at Hopman Cup

The 2017 tennis season might have only just begun, but American Jack Sock has already stolen a march to the top of the rankings when it comes to stunning shots.

Sock was taking on Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Hopman Cup in Perth, when he was sent running by a low Kyrgios volley.

Sock knew exactly what he was doing, however.

We’re not entirely sure how he hit the return so low and flat.

Sock eventually beat Kyrgios 6-2 6-2, although the Australian looked to have been at least reluctantly impressed by his opponent’s effort.

There won’t be many tastier hotdogs than that this year.