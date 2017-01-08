Home»Sport

American Justin Thomas closing in on third PGA tour title in Hawaii

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 10:55 am

American Justin Thomas is well placed to claim his third PGA Tour win as he holds a two-shot lead going into final day of the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 23-year-old, who was a joint leader with Ryan Moore at the halfway mark, is on 18 under after six-under-par 67 in his third round.

He rattled off three successive birdies on the front nine, which was tempered by a solitary bogey on the seventh, before coming home in four under, thanks in part to an eagle two at the 14th.

After reaching the green with his tee shot, Thomas then sank a 22-foot putt.

He is two shots clear of world number six Hideki Matsuyama who moved up the leaderboard with a 66, which included eight birdies.

There are three players, including Moore, on 14 under, with Dustin Johnson on 11 under and world number one Jason Day one shot further back.

Jordan Spieth looks out of contention on eight under, eight shots behind Thomas.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This one was for Axel, says CJ Stander

Of course it was Olivier Giroud who saved lucky Arsenal in the FA Cup

Peter O'Mahony: It was tough to be back

Arsenal need comeback to get past Preston in FA Cup


Today's Stories

John Arnold: Tricolour is the best flag option

Antonio Conte wants end to Chelsea’s Chinese exodus

Signposting the future: Ten players who'll make a name for themselves in 2017

Upbeat Jose Mourinho reaches for heaven after spell in ’hell’

Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 