(Almost) everyone is over the moon for Vincent Kompany after he scored against Southampton

Vincent Kompany is undoubtedly one of the greatest defenders in recent Premier League history, but unfortunately for Manchester City, he’s rarely been available when they’ve needed him over the past few seasons.

A series of injuries have kept the City captain out of the side, and there’s no denying he’s been missed. Against Southampton though, the 31-year-old showed just how much.

Kompany scored his first goal for the club in 608 days to break the deadlock, and his celebration was quite something.

All the emotion that comes with being sidelined for such a long time looked like it came pouring out when Kompany headed in from a corner on 55 minutes, with the captain racing to the away fans with a look of pure release on his face.

It was the Belgian’s very first shot of the season, and football fans were delighted for someone who’s always come across as one of the nicest people in the Premier League.

Some fans were a bit worried about the vigorous nature of his celebration…

And want nothing more than Kompany to stay fit for the rest of the season.

It wasn’t just at the attacking end of the pitch that Kompany made his mark though.

City were noticeably more solid at the back in their 3-0 win, something you’ve not often been able to say about them this season.

And with a fully fit Kompany back in the side, you wouldn’t bet against Manchester City securing a top-four place.

Welcome back!

