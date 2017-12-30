Home»Sport

All of Lewis Hamilton's Instagram posts deleted after criticism of video

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 12:00 pm

All of Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton's Instagram posts have been deleted, just days after he was criticised for a video he uploaded to the social media platform.

Hamilton posted a video which showed him chastising his nephew for wearing a princess dress on Christmas Day.

The 32-year-old's actions drew criticism on social media from users who felt his nephew should be free to wear whatever he wanted.

Hamilton took down the Instagram post and later tweeted an apology, which has also now been deleted. He was further criticised for liking some of the replies to his Twitter post, one of which said he had no need to apologise to the "PC brigade".

''Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post," Hamilton wrote in his Twitter apology.

''I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.

''My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.

''I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.''

In the initial Instagram video, Hamilton told his 5.7 million followers: ''I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew.''

The camera then moves to a young boy wearing a blue and pink princess dress and waving around a pink heart-shaped furry wand.

Hamilton asks the small child: ''Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas?''

When his nephew says yes, Hamilton replies: ''Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?''

He then shouts at the boy: ''Boys don't wear princess dresses!''

The youngster covers his ears with his hands and turns away.


