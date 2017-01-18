Home»Sport

All Ireland Women's Six Nations matches to be screened live

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 12:10 pm

Rugby fans in Ireland have welcomed the fact that they will be able to watch all of the Ireland Women's team's Six Nations matches on TV this season.

Every game of the 2017 Women's Six Nations will be either broadcast on television or streamed live on the dedicated Women's Six Nations social media channels.

All of Ireland's matches are scheduled to be shown on TV with additional live streams of the games also provided.

RTE will carry all five of Ireland's matches, kicking off with the opening game of the Women's Six Nations against Scotland on Friday, February 3.

Ireland Women will face France Women and England Women at Donnybrook with tickets going on sale next week.

The broadcasts will give Irish audiences the chance to see Niamh Briggs and her team in action as they build towards the Women's Rugby World Cup, to be held here in Ireland in August.

