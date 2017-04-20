Alexis Sanchez, David Silva, Zlatan ... here’s an alternative PFA Team of the Year based on angry tweets

When has the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year ever NOT sparked outrage?
The 2016/17 edition is no different. Chelsea and Tottenham contributed four players each, and even their fans weren’t entirely happy.
Here’s an alternative line-up, based on irate social media…
Tom Heaton – Burnley
Tom Heaton would have been a decent shout to be fair – with 17 more saves than any other goalie this season, he’s been essential to Burnley’s survival.
Not having De Gea over Heaton in the PFA Team of the Year. Even without my Burnley hat De Gea not been as good as last year.— james brindle (@brindle182) April 20, 2017
Why is Tom Heaton not in the PFA TOTY? De Gea is a superb keeper but Heaton has earned Burnley so many points & pretty much secured safety— Christopher Coughlin (@ccoughlinsport) April 20, 2017
No arguments here.
Marcos Alonso – Chelsea
Lots of people had lots of questions about lots of players.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Danny Rose over Marcos Alonso! Really?— Anirbit (@AplusCFC) April 20, 2017
Danny Rose was awarded the position despite injury ruling him out of the last nine games.
Toby Alderweireld – Tottenham
Ah, Toby Alderweireld – where are you? Not in the team of the year, that’s for sure.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Errrm, where is Alderweireld, the best defender in the Premier League?— Roland Hughes (@hughesroland) April 20, 2017
The crying with laughter emoji proved a popular one.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Luiz over aldeweireld 😂— 💪 (@gauvaindeuil) April 20, 2017
Jan Vertonghen – Tottenham
This Twitter user can’t take the list seriously, not without Jan Vertonghen involved.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague No Vertonghen, can't take this one seriously, lol— FEAR. (@hiltsus) April 20, 2017
No Jan? Laughable stuff.
Antonio Valencia – Manchester United
Kyle Walker got a little bit of stick over his inclusion – is he better than Antonio Valencia?
Kyle Walker over Antonio Valencia? Seriously, @PFA? 🤔— Rib'ie Isa (@biealwaysanerd) April 20, 2017
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Valencia is better than walker— Elliot 🇬🇧🏈⚽️🏀⚾️ (@ElliotBelliss) April 20, 2017
Walker’s deserving of his place in our opinion.
David Silva – Manchester City
No place for Manchester City’s little magician David Silva either.
Happy David Silva doesn't make the PFA Team of The Year Day
Hard to believe it's been 12 months since the last one, same again next year? pic.twitter.com/jJY4RIHpUw— Dave Wilson (@WimpyTweets) April 20, 2017
David Silva should have been on the PFA team of the season.— Ed (@mcfc_pride) April 20, 2017
Ander Herrera – Manchester United
Ander Herrera gets a place in our alternative team for this tweet alone, referencing his great work in keeping Eden Hazard quiet at the weekend.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Does ander herrera come with eden hazard?— ahmed taj (@ahmed_taj18) April 20, 2017
Mmm, sassy.
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
This Twitter user DEMANDS to know where Kevin De Bruyne is.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague WHERE'S DE BRUYNE— Gavriel Seitler (@Gavriel01) April 20, 2017
He’s probably at training.
Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal
We make this 12 crying with laughter emojis in Alexis Sanchez’s favour.
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Mane over Alexis, what a joke😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— JenkoFTW (@samtanggggg1102) April 20, 2017
@PFA @OfficialPanini @premierleague Sanchez got nominated for POTY but not in the TOTY?? What logic is that?? 😂😂— CFC Tweet 🔵 (@CFCTWEET__) April 20, 2017
They make a strong case.
Sergio Aguero – Manchester City
Sergio Aguero meanwhile can probably expect not to make the team these days.
When you realise Sergio Aguero has been in the #PremierLeague 6 years, scoring 119 goals and never been in the PFA Team of the Year— Marvyn Andy (@Marvynho10) April 20, 2017
But the again Sergio Aguero has never made the PFA Team of The Year so that explains it all— Senzokuhle Sithebe (@SkinnySenz_77) April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United
And last but certainly not least, Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn’t have looked out of place in the side.
No Zlatan and Valencia in the PFA team of the year... #MUFC pic.twitter.com/miUa0yN8fM— Amit Mavar (@AmitMavar) April 20, 2017
Maybe next year, Zlatan.