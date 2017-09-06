Home»Sport

Alexis Sanchez could cost Arsenal around £140million - Arsene Wenger

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 05:14 pm

Arsene Wenger admits allowing Alexis Sanchez to see out the final year of his contract could cost Arsenal as much as £140million.

On the day that Sanchez spoke of his disillusionment over the criticism he receives, Wenger revealed the numbers involved if the Chile forward leaves at the end of the season as expected.

Sanchez's desired moved to Manchester City broke down on transfer deadline day after Arsenal failed to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar, who had been identified as his successor.

Wenger admits the Gunners will miss out on a fee of up to £70million should he depart in June - and will have to spend that much again to ensure he is adequately replaced.

"You take a Sanchez into the final year of his contract, you sacrifice £60-£70million income and at the end of the season you will have to buy somebody for that amount of money," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"It has a huge price so at some stage you have to make a decision, you have to sacrifice one or two."

Wenger insists recent transfers led by Neymar's £198million move to PSG have distorted the market to the point that value for money has become a secondary consideration.

"We have today 107 players in England who go into the final year of their contract," Wenger said.

"It's a complete rotation and change in the way people see their career for two reasons.

"One, all the players expect higher wages because they anticipate inflation.

"All the clubs, because the transfer market has gone up so much, the clubs do not want to pay so high prices for all the transfers for players who are good players, but will not change their life.

"The amount of money is completely disconnected to reality and the truth.

"One example - no matter how well you work as a football coach, (Ousmane) Dembele last year was €15million, this year €150million.

Ousmane Dembele

"No matter how well you work on the football pitch, you cannot make a player go from €15million to €150million.

"The calculation between investment and what you can get back, that has gone. It's just, 'can you afford to buy or not?'"

Arsenal continue to navigate choppy waters with an underwhelming summer in the transfer window compounded by a poor start to the season.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer, football, money, transfer, Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Weger

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Theo Walcott writes moving letter for Arsenal fan who lost son named after him

'He is the best athlete we have in the country at the moment': Dunne hits out at lack of coverage for Joe Ward

Former Munster man helped Chris Farrell make decision to join province

Brogan: Mayo will test Dublin defenders in one-on-one battles


Today's Stories

A tale of two O’Neills: North rise to the occasion as Republic slump

Justin Thomas hungry for more after fifth success

Cian O’Connor: Let’s aim for medals

Niall Burke maturity earns reward

Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 