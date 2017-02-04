Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain mistakenly 'liked' anti-Wenger tweet

Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to be mortified after 'liking' a tweet which called for Arsene Wenger to leave the Gunners.

The midfielder made the error scrolling through Twitter after Arsenal's 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

Look at Ox's most recent like. The players do watch @ArsenalFanTV pic.twitter.com/DIT4bIDQoQ — El nino (@Alexisinho7) February 4, 2017

He inadvertently pressed the heart-shaped 'like' button on a post by Arsenal Fan TV, which read "Wenger needs to go".

Oxlade-Chamberlain quickly realised his error and unliked the tweet, but some of his 2.2 million followers had already noticed and screen grabs were taken and posted.

I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously... Didn't even realise I had! — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) February 4, 2017

Oxlade-Chamberlain later posted: "I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously... Didn't even realise I had!"