Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain mistakenly 'liked' anti-Wenger tweet

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 06:47 pm

Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to be mortified after 'liking' a tweet which called for Arsene Wenger to leave the Gunners.

The midfielder made the error scrolling through Twitter after Arsenal's 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

He inadvertently pressed the heart-shaped 'like' button on a post by Arsenal Fan TV, which read "Wenger needs to go".

Oxlade-Chamberlain quickly realised his error and unliked the tweet, but some of his 2.2 million followers had already noticed and screen grabs were taken and posted.

Oxlade-Chamberlain later posted: "I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously... Didn't even realise I had!"

