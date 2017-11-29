Home»Sport

Alan Pardew agrees two-and-a-half year deal to become West Brom boss

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 10:44 am

Alan Pardew has been appointed as West Bromwich Albion's new head coach, the club have announced.

The former Newcastle manager has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to replace the sacked Tony Pulis.

Pardew has been out of work since last December when he was axed by Crystal Palace - the team he will face in his first game in charge of the Baggies on Saturday.

Pardew told the club's official site: "I'm thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I'm aware that while I'm joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League.

"It's an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition."

The 56-year-old had widely expected to become Albion's new manager and he takes over with the club two points above the relegation zone and winless in their last 13 games in all competitions.

The Baggies threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle on Tuesday, although Pardew was not in attendance.

He worked with the club's sporting director Nicky Hammond at Reading and Albion made their move having been eager to appoint a manager with Premier League experience.

Pardew has previously managed Newcastle, Palace, West Ham and Charlton in the top flight.

John Carver, who was Pardew's assistant at Newcastle, will also move to The Hawthorns as part of the backroom team.

"Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our club can benefit," added chairman John Williams.

"We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era."

Gary Megson, who had been in caretaker charge for two games, has left the club, having only rejoined in the summer as an assistant to Pulis.

"Gary leaves with our gratitude for a sterling job completed in difficult circumstances," said Williams.


KEYWORDS

West BromSoccerSport

More in this Section

Tiger Woods keen to remind kids he is more than a 'YouTube golfer'

'The Celebrity': Conor McGregor posts cryptic Instagram video

Tyson Fury and Tony Bellew are exchanging some brutal trash talk on Twitter

Newcastle end losing run by battling back to draw against West Brom


Today's Stories

Bell’s fighting Irish hold mighty Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Galway minor boss Jeff Lynskey pours cold water over Offaly claims

Cora Staunton eyes perfect parting gift with Carnacon

League quarter-finals set to spark fixtures pile-up

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »