Home»Sport

Alan Curtis steps away from Swansea first-team for new role

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 08:10 pm

Alan Curtis has been put in charge of overseeing Swansea's loan players, the Premier League club have announced.

Swans stalwart Curtis, who played for the club and has been caretaker manager on three separate occasions, will monitor the players who have left the Liberty Stadium on loan deals.

Curtis' future with the south Wales club was in doubt following the appointment of Paul Clement as Swansea's new head coach.

But the 62-year-old has agreed a new role which will see him "travelling to watch the club's loan players train and play, before reporting back on their progress."

Curtis told the club's website: "There has definitely been a gap at the club in this area for some time and I'm really looking forward to filling it to the best of my ability.

"It was an opportunity I jumped at following very amicable discussions. It's a very important role and one that excites me."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins added: "While Alan has stepped away from a direct first-team coaching role, we felt it was imperative we kept him as part of our footballing structure and have his presence around the club and training ground."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, premier league, swansea

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Racing 92 plan Anthony Foley tributes for Munster’s return to Paris

Chris Froome: I turned down a TUE during 2015 Tour de France victory

Ex-Leicester boss joins Toulon four days after being sacked

Jose Mourinho backs FIFA plans to increase Word Cup to 48 teams


Today's Stories

VALERIE MULCAHY: Tough task to prepare for life on outside, looking in

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez not the only Arsenal Gun who cares

I’ll pick my best side, says Kieran McGeeney

Munster’s Niall Scannell ready to answer call

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 