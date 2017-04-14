Home»Sport

Aiden McGeady’s good form continues with another stunning goal

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:01 pm

Aiden McGeady’s highlight reel grows longer by the game as he spanked in another sensational goal for Preston North End, writes Stephen Barry.

The Championship Player of the Month for February has now scored four goals in his last five games after today’s screamer against Huddersfield Town.

The Ireland international jinked through the Terriers’ midfield before drilling the ball into the top corner to the astonishment of the Huddersfield goalie.

On Sky Sports, Alan McInally enthused: “Watch this for a driller: top-corner, postage stamp, boom!”

Preston North End's Aiden McGeady celebrates scoring his side's first goal at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Clint Hughes/PA

After relinquishing that early lead, Preston looked like they’d rescued a 2-2 draw. However, a 96th-minute Collin Quaner penalty cost them a point and all but ended their slim play-off chances as the gap to sixth grew to 11 points with four games to go.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, championship

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Luke Shaw: I told Mourinho 'I'm going to prove you wrong'

Pig protest delays League One match

Mayor of Liverpool calls on Everton to ban The Sun after ‘racist slur’ against Ross Barkley

Theo Walcott’s comments that Arsenal didn’t want it enough are ‘not acceptable’, says Arsene Wenger


Today's Stories

OBITUARY: Vince Linnane, Kerry GAA kitman - ‘There are people like that in every county in Ireland, but he was ours’

John Caulfield: 'The only record I want is to win the league'

Can Limerick conveyor belt produce glory to match talent?

Cathal Moynihan out to make impact in Rás Mumhan

Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 