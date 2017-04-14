Aiden McGeady’s good form continues with another stunning goal

Aiden McGeady’s highlight reel grows longer by the game as he spanked in another sensational goal for Preston North End, writes Stephen Barry.

The Championship Player of the Month for February has now scored four goals in his last five games after today’s screamer against Huddersfield Town.

The Ireland international jinked through the Terriers’ midfield before drilling the ball into the top corner to the astonishment of the Huddersfield goalie.

On Sky Sports, Alan McInally enthused: “Watch this for a driller: top-corner, postage stamp, boom!”

Preston North End's Aiden McGeady celebrates scoring his side's first goal at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Clint Hughes/PA

After relinquishing that early lead, Preston looked like they’d rescued a 2-2 draw. However, a 96th-minute Collin Quaner penalty cost them a point and all but ended their slim play-off chances as the gap to sixth grew to 11 points with four games to go.