AIBA independent review finds no evidence of interference in Olympic results

World boxing's governing body AIBA have acknowledged that 'unprofessional relationships' between their management and judges undermined the boxing competitions at the Rio Olympics.
But they say a four-month independent review has found no evidence of interference in results of bouts.
"An unwelcome axis of influence and sole decision-making had been created and used by former Senior Management that led to a lack of due process being carried out," said AIBA president Ching-kuo Wu.
"Whilst there is no evidence that this had a direct influence on results in Rio, if best practice is not followed 100% of the time by our officials and R&Js (referees and judges), that is unacceptable."
Ireland's Michael Conlan had called AIBA cheats after his defeat at the games.
Michael Conlan irate after controversial loss. Watch here: https://t.co/Sg2KTSRTDS https://t.co/4fXhWtjbsK— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 16, 2016