Adidas revealed 8 retro-inspired shirts for the World Cup, and they’re all worthy of the prize

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia less than a year away, Adidas has been hard at work creating kits for a number of countries hoping to triumph at football’s biggest event.

They can’t all win the big prize, but they will certainly look great in these retro garments.

“Inspired by past shirt designs,” according to Adidas, here’s your chance to take a look at eight of the tops that will grace the next edition of the World Cup.

Belgium

(Adidas) Crest in the centre – that’s a nice look. Great work, Adidas.

Colombia

(Adidas) The usual yellow background, but with flamboyant trim for Colombia – will James Rodriguez enjoy a World Cup like he did in 2014?

Mexico

(Adidas) Javier Hernandez will probably be relieved to pull this classic-looking Mexico shirt on after spending the 2017/18 season at West Ham.

Germany

(Adidas) Nobody’s got vision quite like Mesut Ozil – what’s he seen? Another Germany World Cup win perhaps?

Spain

(Adidas) Alvaro Morata takes “playing off the shoulder” to another level.

Japan

(Adidas) More than a little Scotland about this Japan shirt, no?

Argentina

(Adidas) Lionel Messi looks like he’s just been plonked down into a Hunger Games scenario – but he looks great.

Russia

(Adidas) And the hosts, Russia, have a shirt that is “a modern interpretation of the jersey worn by the Soviet Union during the 1988 Olympic Games, where the team won gold”, according to Adidas.

Will any of these teams claim the World Cup in their stylish tees?