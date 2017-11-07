Home»Sport

Adidas revealed 8 retro-inspired shirts for the World Cup, and they’re all worthy of the prize

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 07:40 am

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia less than a year away, Adidas has been hard at work creating kits for a number of countries hoping to triumph at football’s biggest event.

They can’t all win the big prize, but they will certainly look great in these retro garments.

“Inspired by past shirt designs,” according to Adidas, here’s your chance to take a look at eight of the tops that will grace the next edition of the World Cup.

Belgium

(Adidas)
Crest in the centre – that’s a nice look. Great work, Adidas.

Colombia

(Adidas)
The usual yellow background, but with flamboyant trim for Colombia – will James Rodriguez enjoy a World Cup like he did in 2014?

Mexico

(Adidas)
Javier Hernandez will probably be relieved to pull this classic-looking Mexico shirt on after spending the 2017/18 season at West Ham.

Germany

(Adidas)
Nobody’s got vision quite like Mesut Ozil – what’s he seen? Another Germany World Cup win perhaps?

Spain

(Adidas)
Alvaro Morata takes “playing off the shoulder” to another level.

Japan

(Adidas)
More than a little Scotland about this Japan shirt, no?

Argentina

(Adidas)
Lionel Messi looks like he’s just been plonked down into a Hunger Games scenario – but he looks great.

Russia

(Adidas)
And the hosts, Russia, have a shirt that is “a modern interpretation of the jersey worn by the Soviet Union during the 1988 Olympic Games, where the team won gold”, according to Adidas.

Will any of these teams claim the World Cup in their stylish tees?


KEYWORDS

ViralWorld CupUKAdidasArgentinaBelgiumColombia

More in this Section

Burnley duo miss Ireland training session

There was a strong reaction to Neil Francis calling Bundee Aki call-up 'ethically and morally wrong'

Keith Earls full of praise for new arrivals in Ireland camp

Confirmed: Derek McGrath commits to Waterford for another year


Today's Stories

Ciaran Clark cementing Ireland partnership with Shane Duffy

Mark O’Connor: I want to play for Kerry down the line

Keith Earls full of praise for new arrivals in Ireland camp

Ireland’s top 100 golf courses: Let the debate begin

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »