Adidas has continued its retro theme for World Cup 2018 with the release of its trippy official ball

With the World Cup in Russia fast approaching, the official match ball that will be used by the world’s best players has been revealed.

The Telstar 18 is a rework of the first ever World Cup ball made by Adidas, used in Mexico in 1970.

The original Telstar was the first ball to feature black panels, which were designed to stand out on black-and-white televisions, and have since become iconic.

This one has more than a touch of the retro about it.

The pixelated effect gives the ball a trippy feel (Adidas) The ball was tested by Argentina, Mexico, Manchester United, Real Madrid and a handful of other top teams.

Despite having a new carcass, the ball “retains the best of the Brazuca” – 2014’s World Cup football – according to Adidas.

The design features a metallic print and a texture graphic effect, which Adidas said has been engineered to last on grass and in the street. It also features recycled packaging.

Brazil’s Roberto Rivelino runs at the Italy defence in 1970 (Peter Robinson/Empics Sport) Despite its old school look the Telstar 18 contains an NFC chip, allowing anyone who buys it to interact with the ball through their phone, receiving exclusive content, as well as access to challenges users can enter as the World Cup approaches.

The ball is the latest announcement from Adidas as the brand prepares for Russia, following its much fawned-over release of retro kits for the likes of Spain and Germany.

Russia 2018 certainly promises to be pleasing on the eye.