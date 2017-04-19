Home»Sport

Adidas apologises for email congratulating runners for ‘surviving’ Boston marathon

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 08:17 am

Sportswear company Adidas has been forced to apologise after sending an insensitive email to runners who finished the Boston Marathon.

The Adidas message read - “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”.

A bomb at the 2013 event killed three people and injured several hundred more, including 16 people who lost limbs.

The company said they were “incredibly sorry” and said: “There was no thought given to the insensitive subject line we sent on Tuesday.”

A number of survivors of the 2013 bombing took part in this year’s race.

KEYWORDS boston marathon, adidas.

