Home»Sport

Additional security on duty at Ascot after 'beer throwing' incident

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 12:33 pm

Additional security has been put in place at Ascot following Friday's incident which saw a pint of beer narrowly miss Andrea Atzeni.

Atzeni was going down to the start for the last race when a member of the public threw his drink, which only just missed Atzeni and his mount Appeared, who went on to be second in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

Paul Barton, the British Horseracing Authority's head of stewarding said: "At the moment we won't be doing anything more today, they've not been able to identify the individual from CCTV footage and the security staff haven't either.

"They have put some additional staff in that area and they will let us know if and when they are able to identify the person who threw the glass."

- PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Down throw off despair of past two years to earn stunning win over Monaghan

St Pat's earn point with two-goal comeback at Limerick

Sergio Garcia and Richard Bland lead BMW International Open

Portugal coast to Confederations Cup semi-finals while hosts Russia are knocked out


Today's Stories

Have you heard about the sumo wrestler from Roscommon?

Déise will not contest Bennett ban for helmet tug

Morrissey rocket fires Cork victory

Why Irish boxing should be thankful to Conor McGregor

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 