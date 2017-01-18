Home»Sport

AC Milan want everybody to know that their 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a penalty king

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:03 am

AC Milan have a young goalkeeper called Gianluigi Donnarumma, and it turns out he’s rather good – especially, it seems, at saving penalties.

The Rossoneri’s keeper doesn’t turn 18 until mid-February, but has already made 49 Serie A appearances and saved three penalties this season, with the latest coming in Milan’s 2-2 draw against Torino on Monday.

He’s not bad in net is he?

His latest came on Monday – with the score 2-0 to Torino just 32 minutes in, Adem Ljajic had the chance to make it 3-0, but Donnarumma was equal to his effort.

Later in the game Carlos Bacca managed to level the score from the penalty spot, snatching a point for Milan, so you could say Torino paid the penalty.

KEYWORDS SBTV, AC Milan, Football, Gianluigi Donnarumma, penalty save, Serie A, Torino,

