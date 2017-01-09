Aaron Rodgers' quarterback masterclass for the Green Bay Packers had Twitter marvelling at his genius

The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants by 38-13 this weekend, and it’s safe to say they have mercurial quarterback Aaron Rodgers to thank for that.

The 33-year-old demonstrated his colossal ability with the ball in hand on several occasions, the first of which was this nifty bit of footwork that would have dominated any game of tag.

And if you thought that was good, you might want to take a quick peek at his Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half.

Pretty special, huh?

Fans and pundits alike basked in the glow of his brilliance, and rightly so.

Like I've said on many occasions: Pure as a TALENT at the QB position, Aaron Rodgers is the Greatest I've ever seen. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 9, 2017

This is as accurate a comparison as any we’ve seen.

How elusive was Aaron Rodgers in the pocket today pic.twitter.com/oEr2pMz0Pr — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) January 9, 2017

The man dominates the stats all on his own.

Aaron Rodgers has 3 completions thrown 40+ yards in past 2 postseasons. Rest of NFL has 1 such completion (Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Yeah, Aaron Rodgers is a good QB. — Kristine Leahy (@KristineLeahy) January 8, 2017

Is there anyone better at quarterback right now?