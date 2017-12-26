Home»Sport

A big St Stephen’s Day in sport awaits

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 08:23 am

Today’s sporting fare lives up to the traditional packed St Stephen’s day diary.

Here are some highlights: 

(Munster v Leinster at 3.15pm)

Munster and Leinster renew rivalries at a sold out Thomond Park in the Guinness PRO-14 this afternoon.

The hosts enjoyed a 29-17 victory in the fixture last season in what was their only win over the Blues since 2015.

Jordan Larmour starts at full-back for Leinster and he’s relishing the chance to start in the derby for the first time in his career

(Spurs v Southampton at 12.30, Liverpool v Swansea at 5.30pm, others 3pm)

With Manchester City not in action today the chasing pack will be trying to close the gap on the runaway leaders.

In the lunchtime game Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton at Wembley at 12.30pm.

Manchester United host Burnley in one of six fixtures at 3pm.

Reigning champions Chelsea are at home to Brighton, Stoke go to Huddersfield on the back of their weekend win over West Brom, out-of-form Watford host Leicester, unbeaten in six games Everton make the trip to West Brom and Bournemouth take on West Ham.

Liverpool welcome basement side Swansea to Anfield in the evening game at half-five.

(Celtic v Dundee at 1230)

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic can stretch their lead to 11-points with a win at Dundee this lunchtime.

(Racing - all day)

In racing Death Duty and Footpad clash in this afternoon’s feature race at Leopardstown, the Racing Post Novice Steelechase.

The highlight of a seven-race meeting at Limerick is the Grade Two McMahons Builders Novice Steeplechase.

With champion jockey Ruby Walsh currently sidelined through injury, Paul Townend is set to have rides of Willie Mullins’ stable stars this week.

The big race of the day in the UK is the King George VI Chase at Kempton where defending champion Thistlecrack will be opposed by RSA chase winner Might Bite.


KEYWORDS

Sports

Related Articles

Watch live: Society matters - reconnecting people and the state

Papua New Guinea explorer evacuated by helicopter after three weeks in jungle

Aircraft makes emergency landing with no nose gear at Belfast airport

Wexford pub celebrates with a ‘double’ at National Irish Awards.

More in this Section

Tottenham’s early Christmas present to fans is this footage of two Harry Kane youth team hat-tricks

What’s it like to be a footballer on Christmas Day?

Southampton striker Charlie Austin charged with violent conduct

Jurgen Klopp: Leon Britton could be the right man for Swansea


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Munster fires still burning brightly for Marcus Horan

It’s time for the GAA to adopt squad numbers

Here's the mid-season Premier league awards

Oh how I crave my normal Christmas experience

Lifestyle

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 23, 2017

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »