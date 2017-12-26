A big St Stephen’s Day in sport awaits

Today’s sporting fare lives up to the traditional packed St Stephen’s day diary.

Here are some highlights:

(Munster v Leinster at 3.15pm)

Well, it's the night before Leinster so no better time to take another look at this Christmas Cracker from @RoboCopey!#MUNvLEI #ThisIsChristmas pic.twitter.com/TQBgYco0u5 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 25, 2017

Munster and Leinster renew rivalries at a sold out Thomond Park in the Guinness PRO-14 this afternoon.

The hosts enjoyed a 29-17 victory in the fixture last season in what was their only win over the Blues since 2015.

Jordan Larmour starts at full-back for Leinster and he’s relishing the chance to start in the derby for the first time in his career

(Spurs v Southampton at 12.30, Liverpool v Swansea at 5.30pm, others 3pm)

With Manchester City not in action today the chasing pack will be trying to close the gap on the runaway leaders.

In the lunchtime game Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton at Wembley at 12.30pm.

Manchester United host Burnley in one of six fixtures at 3pm.

Reigning champions Chelsea are at home to Brighton, Stoke go to Huddersfield on the back of their weekend win over West Brom, out-of-form Watford host Leicester, unbeaten in six games Everton make the trip to West Brom and Bournemouth take on West Ham.

Liverpool welcome basement side Swansea to Anfield in the evening game at half-five.

(Celtic v Dundee at 1230)

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic can stretch their lead to 11-points with a win at Dundee this lunchtime.

(Racing - all day)

In racing Death Duty and Footpad clash in this afternoon’s feature race at Leopardstown, the Racing Post Novice Steelechase.

The highlight of a seven-race meeting at Limerick is the Grade Two McMahons Builders Novice Steeplechase.

With champion jockey Ruby Walsh currently sidelined through injury, Paul Townend is set to have rides of Willie Mullins’ stable stars this week.

The big race of the day in the UK is the King George VI Chase at Kempton where defending champion Thistlecrack will be opposed by RSA chase winner Might Bite.