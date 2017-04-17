Home»Sport

7 things that happened the year John Terry made his first-team Chelsea debut

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 07:46 pm

Chelsea have announced that John Terry is to leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end almost 20 years of senior team success for the defender at Stamford Bridge.

Terry’s won it all, from the Champions League to the Premier League, the FA Cup to the Europa League – the 36-year-old has done well for the West London side, that’s for sure.

And it all started in 1998 with a first-team debut in October – that’s a long time ago. Here’s some other stuff that happened in ’98 to help put that into context.

Barnsley, Leeds, Coventry, Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon all contested the Premier League.

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday
(Tony Harris/PA)

Great memories.

Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets was published in the UK.

The artwork for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
(Matthew Fearn/PA)

More like John Terry and the Chelsea career full of trophies… am I right?

The film Titanic won 11 Oscars at the Academy Awards.

Billy Zane and Leonardo DiCaprio
(John Stillwell/PA)

An extremely successful film, and an extremely successful footballer.

France won the World Cup thanks to Zinedine Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane celebrates scoring the in 1998 World Cup final
(Adam Butler/PA)

Two goals from the Frenchman helped secure a 3-0 win over Brazil for France’s first and only World Cup victory.

Google was born.

Google
(Yui Mok/PA)

And the world was changed forever.

Kylian Mbappe was also born.

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe
(Martin Rickett/PA)

The 18-year-old’s career is just getting started as Terry nears the end of his.

And… Windows 98 was born too.

Bill Gates
(John Stillwell/PA)

A new edition of Paintbrush and DVD-playing capability? The future is now!

