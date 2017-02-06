5 tennis players who lost their rag on the court

Denis Shapovalov became the tennis latest player to make headlines with their on-court behaviour after hitting umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a wildly-struck ball.

The 17-year-old's actions in the third set against Kyle Edmund were all the more costly as it meant he defaulted during Canada's Davis Cup clash handing victory to Great Britain.

Tennis has seen its fair share of moments of anger and controversy. Here's five previous offenders.

DAVID NALBANDIAN

The closest recent example to Shapovalov's moment of shame was that of Argentinian Nalbandian during the final at Queen's Club in 2012.

Having won the first set against Marin Cilic, Nalbandian reacted to having his serve broken in the second set by kicking an advertising hoarding that was in front of the chair of line judge Andrew McDougall.

The plywood board came off its hinges and ploughed straight in to McDougall's shin, causing an inch-long cut.

Nalbandian was defaulted and, as well as forfeiting his prize money and ranking points, was fined US$10,000.

JEFF TARANGO

The American was always highly strung but at Wimbledon 1995 this reached new levels. After being annoyed by a serve being called out, Tarango told the barracking crowd to shut up.

Umpire Bruno Rebeuh issued a code violation, prompting Tarango to storm off court - defaulting the match - and accuse the official of being corrupt.

Tarango's wife Benedicte then slapped Rebeuh across the face.

He was banned from Wimbledon the following year.

JOHN McENROE

Tennis' most famous outburst was McEnroe's use of the phrase 'you cannot be serious' during the 1981 Wimbledon championships. Controversy was never far from the volatile American.

In 1984 he was suspended for 21 days for exceeding a US$7,500 limit put on fines that had been instigated because of his behaviour when he demanded of an umpire, "Answer the question, jerk".

McEnroe, meanwhile, was thrown out of the Australian Open in 1990 for swearing at an umpire, the tournament supervisor and referee.

NICK KYRGIOS

Tennis' current leading bad boy has already had his fair share of run-ins with the authorities. During a match at the Rogers Cup in Canada in 2015, Kyrgios was caught on TV making a slur about his opponent Stan Wawrinka's girlfriend.

He was fined $10,000 dollars and given a suspended ban.

In October last year, the Australian was fined $41,500 and banned for eight weeks for 'lack of best efforts' in a match against Mischa Zverev in Shanghai.

Kyrgios asked the umpire to stop proceedings so he could "finish the match and go home" and engaged in a verbal spat with a spectator.

The suspension was later reduced to three tournament weeks after he agreed to see a sports psychologist.

TIM HENMAN

The darling of Wimbledon had an inauspicious start to his All England Club career when he was defaulted during a doubles match in 1995.

In an incident similar to that of Shapovalov, the then 20-year-old, playing with Jeremy Bates, whacked a ball in anger across the net and accidentally hit a ball girl.

Ironically, one of the beneficiaries of the default was Tarango, playing with Swede Henrik Holm.