5 contenders to replace Bob Bradley as Swansea's new manager

Swansea are searching for a new manager after sacking Bob Bradley on Tuesday.

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won just two games and Swansea are only above bottom-placed Hull on goal difference following the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat at home to West Ham.

So who could be taking over from Bradley? Here are five of the contenders in the running to replace the 58-year-old.

1. Ryan Giggs

Giggs is the bookies’ favourite. Although overlooked for the Swansea role last time around and still yet to land his managerial breakthrough, he has Premier League experience in spades.

2. Chris Coleman

Swansea have expressed an interest in the current Wales manager before. He recently committed to getting Wales to the 2018 World Cup and could perhaps be tempted by working for his home town club.

3. Alan Pardew

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pardew was recently sacked from Crystal Palace. Will he be in with a shot?

4. Gary Rowett

Recently sacked from Birmingham, but still regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the British game.

5. Jurgen Klinsmann

Klinsmann is very experienced managing at international level, leading the United States for five years.