Home»Sport

30,000 Leicester fans are wearing Jamie Vardy masks in support of the banned striker

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 03:06 pm

Leicester have given out around 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks to supporters ahead of their St Stephen's Day game against Everton in a move widely regarded as being in response to the striker's ban.

The forward is suspended for three games after the club's appeal failed to get his red card against Stoke last week overturned by the Football Association.

The move is thought to be a public show of disappointment against the decision - with even chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha calling the red card "unfair" on his Instagram account - although the club offered no comment.

Vardy was given his marching orders after referee Craig Pawson ruled he had dived in on Mame Biram Diouf during the Foxes' 2-2 draw at Stoke last week.

Boss Claudio Ranieri also said the "whole world" thought the call was wrong with replays suggesting Glen Johnson had knocked the England man off balance before he tackled Diouf.

Vardy is also banned for the New Year's Eve visit of West Ham and the trip to Middlesbrough on January 2.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho: I don't feel Alex Ferguson era as a burden

How to watch sport literally all through St Stephen’s Day

Marco van Basten: FIFA considering measures to improve player behaviour

Rangers claim narrow 1-0 win over Inverness


Today's Stories

One writer's account of the visceral feel of Tipperary's All-Ireland success

The McGregor conundrum

Rassie Erasmus optimistic for Springboks

‘Christmas can be a lonely time for an Irish player away from home’

Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 