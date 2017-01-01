2017 is Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier's year and we're all just living in it

Tottenham took part in the first Premier League game of 2017, travelling to Watford to do so, and with the help of stand-in right-back Kieran Trippier, Mauricio Pochettino’s side set the bar for the year.

With Kyle Walker suspended for a game, Trippier stood in and performed more than admirably, creating the opening two goals for Harry Kane to convert.

GOAL Watford 0-2 Spurs (33 mins). Harry Kane volleys home Kieran Trippier's excellent cross to double Spurs' lead #WATTOT — Premier League (@premierleague) January 1, 2017

Tottenham fans were mightily impressed by the English defender’s contribution.

That's one of the best crosses I've ever seen live. Unreal, Trippier. — The Spurs Brain (@TheSpursBrain) January 1, 2017

Spurs have been sublime and at times exquisite. Fantastic delivery from Trippier. Kane, unplayable. Alli is just very, very special 👌🏻 #COYS — Ben (@thespursramble) January 1, 2017

And it quickly came to people’s attention that Trippier was effectively painting on 2017′s blank canvas, setting the pace for the year.

Assists in 2017. Kieran Trippier - 2 Everyone else - 0 pic.twitter.com/JMJU85Ujml — bet365 (@bet365) January 1, 2017

Trippier has more assists than every Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A and Bundesliga side combined in 2017. pic.twitter.com/joz1t5bpKh — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) January 1, 2017

The stats earned him some big comparisons.

Premier League this season: Kieran Trippier: 3 games, 2 assists Mesti Ozil: 16 games, 2 assists Difference pic.twitter.com/GarRImAMrY — Andrea (@SilkySuso) January 1, 2017

Kieran Trippier taught Lionel Messi everything he knows. #COYS — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) January 1, 2017

But it must have been a difficult watch for fans of his former club, Burnley.

Will the right back continue his good form, or will Kyle Walker keep him out of the team for now?