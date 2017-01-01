Home»Sport

2017 is Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier's year and we're all just living in it

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 05:20 pm

Tottenham took part in the first Premier League game of 2017, travelling to Watford to do so, and with the help of stand-in right-back Kieran Trippier, Mauricio Pochettino’s side set the bar for the year.

With Kyle Walker suspended for a game, Trippier stood in and performed more than admirably, creating the opening two goals for Harry Kane to convert.

Tottenham fans were mightily impressed by the English defender’s contribution.

And it quickly came to people’s attention that Trippier was effectively painting on 2017′s blank canvas, setting the pace for the year.

The stats earned him some big comparisons.

But it must have been a difficult watch for fans of his former club, Burnley.

Will the right back continue his good form, or will Kyle Walker keep him out of the team for now?

