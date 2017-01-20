15 photos of new signings being unveiled that prove football transfers were better in the 90s

Back in the 90s, no transfer was truly complete until the player in question had been photographed looking joyful or bored or ridiculous.

These days, superstar players think they’re too good to hold up a hard hat or pose with a massive Christmas cracker, but that wasn’t always the case.

Here’s our guide to 90s transfer unveilings.

1. Starting with the basics, it was important to get your stance right. A casual lean against a goalpost was a firm favourite.

(David Jones/PA) “Hi, I’m Steve Watson. No big deal.”

2. Or just a coy look to the camera over the shoulder, like you’re in a shampoo advert.

(Rebecca Naden/PA) You’re worth it, Freddie.

3. “Ta-da!”

(Steve Mitchell/EMPICS) “Guys? Guys…?”

4. You’ve just secured your big move – why not bring your parents along?

(John Giles/PA) You must be very proud, Mr and Mrs Bowyer.

5. Or if your parents are busy, bring your girlfriend instead.

(David Jones/PA) Points to you if you recognised Fernando Nelson. Double points if you recognised his girlfriend Maria Jose.

6. Clearly we’ve just included this for Kevin Keegan’s red blazer.

(PA) But look, this is clever – Kevin Keegan is pointing at row KK, and row LL is being pointed at by Les Lerdinand.

7. This was the sort of fuss they made about Nigel Quashie back in the 90s.

(Steve Mitchell/EMPICS) The Premier League didn’t have the likes of Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa back then so we had to get excited about Nigel Quashie.

8. Tell you what you never get at unveilings these days… props.

(Paul Marriott/EMPICS) Presumably because Brian Deane was a sharp shooter…? He wasn’t, but still.

9. But we’ve no idea what Peter Beardsley’s hard hat symbolises here.

(Rui Vieira/EMPICS) Possibly there was just some building work going on or something.

10. Here’s Jurgen Klinsmann, full of Christmas cheer.

(Barry Bland/EMPICS) For anyone under the age of 25, the manager is Christian Gross. Ask your parents about his tube ticket.

11. If you didn’t have real guns like Deane did, you had to improvise.

(PA) Do you think by any chance Julian Dicks enjoyed his hard man image?

12. Feeling punchy, Duncan?

(Jeff Holmes/EMPICS) Not quite sure what’s going on here at Ferguson’s Rangers unveiling, but he seems to be threatening to take on all-comers.

13. Back in the 90s, it was always important to look cool.

(Sean Dempsey/PA) Nailed it.

14. “What’s that? You want me to take my shirt off? No problem.”

(Peter Jordan/PA) “No David, we didn’t ask you to… oh, he’s done it again.”

15. But it wasn’t all glamour and fun. Sometimes it was just two miserable men in a godforsaken office in Manchester.