Home»Sport

10 most expensive footballers in history

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 05:42 pm

Ousmane Dembele has become the second-most expensive footballer in history after replacing the record-holder, Neymar, at Barcelona.

Here, we list the top 10 deals.

1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris St Germain, 2017, €217.5million

2. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, €105m

3. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, €96.5m

4. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, €92.5m

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, €86.7m

6. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, €81.6m

7. Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, €81.3m

8. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, €70.5m

9. James Rodriguez, Monaco to Real Madrid, 2014, €68.3m

10. Oscar, Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, 2017, €65m


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo

Davy Russell gets caution after Tramore incident

Pep Guardiola: Teams who always have 65-70% possession always have the player sent off

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record at Spa-Francorchamps


Today's Stories

Where will Kerry's improvement come from?

John Caulfield content as slick Cork City show no mercy to hapless Athlone

Youngster David Kitt has chance to emulate Rory McIlroy’s heroics

Will Gavin unleash the ‘whirlwind’ on Red Hands?

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 