Home»Breaking News»ireland

Zappone defends decision not to open redress scheme to those in Mother and Baby Homes

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 04:40 pm

The children's minister is defending the decision not to open the residential institutions redress scheme to those in Mother and Baby Homes.

Katherine Zappone says there is so far no finding of abuse or neglect from the Commission of Investigation into the homes.

The minister has told the Dáil it would be premature to deal with the issue of redress at this time.

"This Government is conscious that the Commission has made no findings today regarding abuse or neglect, and believes it would not be appropriate to deal with the question of redress in advance of any conclusions on this issue by the Commission."

Adoption groups have hit out the Government's "dishonest dismissal" of immediate redress to those who were unaccompanied by their mothers in Mother and Baby Homes, writes Conall Ó Fátharta.

The Coalition of Mother and Baby Homes Survivors (CMABS) said that, although the report is to be "largely welcomed", sections of it were "disappointing and hurtful".

Spokesperson Paul Redmond hit out at the decision not to immediately offer redress to people who were unaccompanied as children in Mother and Baby Homes.

"Minister Zappone's refusal is immoral, repulsive and cold hearted at this time when it is clear that all this refusal does is kick the can down the road while waiting for more and more elderly survivors to die. Clearly money means more to Zappone and this Government than any sense of common decency or morality," he said.

Mr Redmond said CMABS has lobbied long and hard for two fundamental issues - an immediate acknowledgment, apology and redress, alongside the full inclusion of all survivors of the forced separation of single mothers and their babies since the foundation of the state.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS katherine zappone, mother and baby,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors demands meeting with Taoiseach

SF to propose Truth Commission into mother-and-baby homes

John Halligan calls for surviving mother-and-baby home nuns to be interviewed

Minister to publish interim report into mother-and-baby homes

More in this Section

Pressure mounts on political parties in North ahead of power sharing deadline

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Tech firm Citrix to create 150 jobs in Dublin

Cannabis worth €300,000 seized at industrial unit in Meath


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 