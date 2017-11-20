The family of a woman and her two nieces killed in a house fire in Co Kildare in 1987 say it took away their life's dreams.

Barbara Doyle, 20, eight-year-old Mary Ellen and five-year-old Kerrie died in the blaze at their home on Church Lane in Kilcock on September 20 that year.

Mary Ellen, Kerrie and their mother Elizabeth Byrne.

In September the case was upgraded to murder before Gardaí arrested a man.

Thirty years on - Barbara's sisters Elizabeth and Pamela will appear on RTÉ's Crimecall tonight.

"We'd lost everything - our family, our two girls, Barbara, our home," said Elizabeth.

Pamela said: "If the person responsible is watching, they've had a life for the last 30 years. I think you've had enough time now. I think it's time you came forward."

Elizabeth added: "It was a horrible, horrible, terrible time. It took away our life's dreams."