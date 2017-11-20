The family of a woman and her two nieces killed in a house fire in Co Kildare in 1987 say it took away their life's dreams.
Barbara Doyle, 20, eight-year-old Mary Ellen and five-year-old Kerrie died in the blaze at their home on Church Lane in Kilcock on September 20 that year.
In September the case was upgraded to murder before Gardaí arrested a man.
Thirty years on - Barbara's sisters Elizabeth and Pamela will appear on RTÉ's Crimecall tonight.
"We'd lost everything - our family, our two girls, Barbara, our home," said Elizabeth.
Pamela said: "If the person responsible is watching, they've had a life for the last 30 years. I think you've had enough time now. I think it's time you came forward."
Elizabeth added: "It was a horrible, horrible, terrible time. It took away our life's dreams."