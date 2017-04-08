Young teenage boy due in court charged with attempting to obtain a gun

A 14-year-old boy will appear in court in the North charged with attempting to obtain a gun and ammunition.

The child was detained in a police operation at the Riverside retail park, in Coleraine on Thursday morning.

After more than 24 hours in custody in the Co Derry town's police station, the youth was charged with attempting to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Officers from the PSNI's reactive and organised crime branch were involved in the swoop.

The teenager is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, this morning.