Young people encouraged to register to vote ahead of abortion referendum

Next year, Ireland will vote on four referendums and possibly a presidential election and voters are being encouraged to ensure they are registered.

The referendum on the Eighth Amendment, which places the life of the unborn on an equal footing to that of the mother, is slated to be held in May or June.

A huge turnout is expected as voters have their say on the divisive issue.

Currently, 22% of young people are not on the register of electors and the deadline to remedy this is just one week away.

Anyone who is unsure whether they are registered or who needs to change their details is advised to check the register of electors via www.checktheregister.ie.

Teenagers are also being reminded that anyone who will turn 18 on or before February 15 next year should apply now.

James Doorley from the National Youth Council of Ireland says it’s easy to register:

"On the website, there is a link to a form - called the RFA1 form. They just have to put in their name, address, date of birth and other details," explained Mr Doorley.

"They need to send that then to their relevant local authority by that deadline of November 25 but because that is a Saturday, they will need to have that in the post by Thursday."

Aside from the Eighth Amendment referendum, voters will have their say on removing blasphemy as an offence, altering the role of women in the home and directly electing mayors.

There may also be a presidential election in October 2018. President Higgins has not yet confirmed whether he will seek a second term.