Young mother killed in Meath crash; six-year-old seriously injured

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 09:10 am

A 26-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Co Meath yesterday.

She was traveling with her two children when their care was involved in the crash with a truck on the Nobber to Kingscourt road, at about 1pm yesterday.

She passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital early this morning.

The older child, who is six years old, is said to be in a serious condition in Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin.

The younger child, who is two years old, was brought to Our Lady's Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road was closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination, but has since reopened.

Gardaí Navan are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Navan on 048 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

