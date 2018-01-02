Home»Breaking News»ireland

Young man in serious condition following Kildare attack

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 12:53 pm

Gardaí are appealing for information after a young man was attacked in Kildare on December 27.

The 19-year-old man was getting into a taxi when he was approached by another man who punched him - he then fell backwards and hit the roadway.

A woman also sustained minor injuries during the attack which happened at around 1.30am on Main Street, Rathangan.

The young man remains in Naas General Hospital where he is described as being in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

- Digital Desk


