Young man dies two weeks after car collides with pedestrians in Dublin

A 24-year-old man has died in Beaumont hospital today following a crash on Adelaide Road on August 22, 2017.

Gardaí attended the scene of a traffic collision at Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 at 6.15pm.

A silver Saab convertible car collided with four male pedestrians.

The driver who was female and one pedestrian were taken to St Vincent’s hospital.

One pedestrian was taken to Tallaght hospital, another was taken to St James hospital.

A fourth pedestrian was taken to St James hospital and was transferred to Beaumont hospital with serious head injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or to any motorists with dash cam footage to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01- 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.