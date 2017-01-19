Home»Breaking News»ireland

Young father jailed for four years for stabbing a drug dealer to death over €100 debt

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 11:22 am

A young father has been jailed for four years for stabbing a drug dealer to death over a €100 debt outside an apartment complex in Dublin in 2014.

William Gilsenan went on trial for the murder of Edward Fitzgerald but was convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter last month.

The 24-year-old of Larch Hill in Santry, Dublin 9 stabbed him twice with a kitchen knife after he drove to his home looking for his money back.

Before sentencing him this morning, Mr. Justice Paul Butler said he accepted the jury’s finding that the killing wasn't intentional.

