Young Belfast girl who captured Adele's heart after surprise visit dies

A young Adele superfan from Belfast who got a visit from her idol last year in Belfast has died.

14-year-old Rebecca Gibney, who was confined to bed with a range of serious health problems - including cerebral palsy and epilepsy - died on St Stephen's Day.

She had been unwell for the two weeks before her death.

I am so blessed and thankful that Adele came to my home today😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/BfY2SDDVwF — Tracy Gibney (@tracygibney) March 1, 2016

The chart-topping singer paid a visit to Rebecca's home in Belfast in March last year after Rebecca's mum Tracy launched a campaign to try to get a message to Adele.

She created an online petition, contacted the singer’s management and tweeted requests for help ahead of the star’s much anticipated Belfast dates.

But rather than a video or Facetime message, the south London songstress went one better by calling into the family home in Belfast’s Short Strand to spend some quality time with young Rebecca.

However, 18 months after Adele made her dreams come true Rebecca passed away and her mother Tracy has told the Irish News that she appreciated all the support her "angel" Rebecca and the family had received.

Tracy said: "She was my world; she was Joanna's world, we would have kept her with us forever, only it wouldn't have been fair on Rebecca.

"Everyone who met her loved her. We were delighted when Adele called to our house. Rebecca listened to her music all day and at night when I put her to bed I had to put Adele on for her, you could see it made her happy."

Rebecca will be buried tomorrow at Roselawn Cemetery after Requiem Mass at 9.30am in St Matthew's Church.