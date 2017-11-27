Home»Breaking News»ireland

'You feel completely helpless': Family held at gunpoint in home tell of horrific ordeal

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:13 pm

A family-of-six endured a horrific and terrifying ordeal when a number of men broke into their home in Pallasgreen in Limerick in April 2012.

The men threatened them at gunpoint and assaulted them.

Weeks later, Gerry and Ann Garvey’s three elderly neighbours were subjected to a brutal and frightening assault when they were attacked and robbed by the same men.

On Friday the three men, 54-year-old Patrick Roche, his son Philip Roche aged 24, both with addresses in Clondalkin in Dublin, and a son-in-law Alan Freeman with an address in Tipperary town were given lengthy prison sentences for their parts in the two violent robberies.

L-R: Patrick Roche; Philip Roche; and Alan Freeman. Photo: Press 22

Gerry and Ann Garvey spoke on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning to tell their story.

Gerry told Sean about being pinned to the ground with the butt of a shotgun pressed against his forehead for some time.

"It's quite a frightening moment, you feel completely helpless, there's absolutely nothing you can do to help yourself or your family," he said.

Ann spoke of how the men returned six weeks later, and how her neighbours were left for dead as a result of the assault upon them.

"Those three people, they were left for dead. It was an incredible situation, it went on for two and a half hours," she said.

"Nearly six years on, they don't go out. We don't see them."

Speaking of the cost to the tax payer, Gerry said that the trial of the three men cost was over €1 million.

He spoke of prevention being better than cure, looking for even half of that to be put towards preventative measures that would help gardaí, that that would be money better spent.

Listen to the interview in full here:


KEYWORDS

Limerick

More in this Section

Limerick winner of Lotto jackpot yet to come forward

North's long-delayed health and social care report set to be published

Brazilian man jailed for eight years for killing man after Waterford attack

Latest: Paschal Donohoe says election is not wanted


Today's Stories

€10m revamp for Cork's Kent station unveiled

‘No way back’ for Fine Gael as early election date looks likely

Go west for the best chance to pass your driving test

West Cork ferry users have to clamber over boats

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »