Wrap up: Cold snap set for the next few days

We are being warned to wrap up and prepare for icy conditions on our roads later.

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings as temperatures are set to plummet.

A status orange weather warning - affecting Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo - comes into force at 6pm this evening for 48 hours, while a status yellow warning comes into effect for Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon early tomorrow morning.

The wintry conditions are expected to hit tonight and will last until the weekend - when it is due to warm up slightly.

But forecaster Joan Blackburn says it will not be too severe: "It would be typical during the winter time that we get some kind of winterish days with a mix of hail, sleet and snow and it is that type of weather really.

"It is over Thursday, Friday and even over the weekend, before it gets a little bit less cold, at this stage it is rather short-lived."