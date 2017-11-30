Home»Breaking News»ireland

WPDF: 'Nobody serving their country should rely on social welfare payment to make ends meet'

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 07:20 am

The partners of Defence Forces members are holding a 24-hour vigil outside Leinster House.

They are demanding better pay and conditions for personnel in the Army, Naval Service and Air Corps.

The group 'Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces' is organising the protest, as enlisted members are barred from speaking out.

WPDF says pay levels are so low that many families rely on social welfare supplements to get by.

Sheila, whose fiancé is in the Naval Service, says she struggles to make ends meet.

She said: "There are weeks where, I am not ashamed to say it, I have sat and I have cried in the kitchen because it's like 'what do I do?' and 'are we doing the right thing here?'

"It just seems wrong, it really seems wrong, nobody who is serving their country should be relying on social welfare payment to make ends meet."

Shelly Cotter from WPDF says enlisted personnel deserve better given the sacrifices they make.

She said: "They're doing it in the middle of Ireland, and even though they'er earning those medals, and my God they are earning those medals, medals don't feed families.

"But we are very proud, but the problem then is on the flip-side the povery in the Defence Forces is an extremely proud hidden secret."


