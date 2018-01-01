Worries about latest deadly flu to hit Ireland as GPs say it is not too late to get vaccinated

There are concerns the country may be hit by one of the deadliest outbreaks of flu in decades.
The 'Aussie Flu' is a subtype of the strain of influenza A, called H3N2, and it has already been confirmed in Ireland, with the HSE reporting a small number of deaths linked directly to flu.
It has already lead to two-and-a-half times more cases than usually occurs in Australia.
Hospital doctors in Donegal, Dublin, Galway and Limerick have reported a big rise in the amount of people suffering from flu-like symptoms and nursing homes are facing an increase in the number of cases.
People including children with chronic illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, chronic neurological disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders and diabetes;
GPs are urging people in high-risk groups to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible.
IMO member Dr Ray Wally says it is not too late to get vaccinated.
He said: "A very important piece of advice is, those who have not been vaccinated should get vaccinated. It is not too late to get vaccinated.
"You can get vaccinated in General Practitioners, pharmacies, those individuals who work in the health service should go to their occupational health department.
"It is of the utmost importance for those that can get vaccinated, to get vaccinated."
Join the conversation - comment hereHouse rules for comments - FAQ