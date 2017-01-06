Work-related fatalities highest in Cork

Cork suffered the largest number of work-related fatalities in 2016, according to the latest figures released from the Health and Safety Authority.

There were eight reported deaths in Cork last year, with both Kerry and Meath recording four.

A total of 44 people were killed in workplace accidents nationwide in last year, compared to 56 in 2015.

However, the number of farm-related deaths remain high, with 21 reported in 2016 – including nine men over 65 – compared to 18 the year before.

The number of fatalities in construction were down to nine in 2016, from 11 in 2015.

There was a reduction in the number of fishing related deaths down to three in 2016 from five in 2015. The transportation and storage sector had one fatality compared to four in 2015.

The majority of work-related deaths (30) involved 25-65 year old males.

Martin O’Halloran, chief executive of the HSA said: “We welcome the reduction in the number of work-related fatalities last year, the lowest number since 2009.

“It is especially important that as the numbers at work increase, accident rates are moving in the opposite direction.

“Nevertheless we must not forget the many families that experienced devastation and tragedy in 2016. It was a time when they lost loved ones due to events that should have been prevented.

Addressing the continued high accident rate in the agriculture sector, Mr O’Halloran said: “The vast majority of sectors experienced a reduction in fatalities last year.

“However, it is clear that there is a systemic problem with safety on our farms. For the last seven years the agriculture sector has recorded the highest number of fatalities.

“Safety must become an integral part of farming culture, rather than an afterthought.

“Our farm safety walks and knowledge transfer groups are designed to effect long-term behavioural change and it is only through this type of transformation that we will see a significant reduction in farm deaths.”

This story first appeared on the Evening Echo.