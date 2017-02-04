Home»Breaking News»ireland

Women travelling for abortions often come alone, unsupported, ashamed, Citizens' Assembly hears

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 04:18 pm

The Citizens' Assembly has heard that 3,451 women from the Republic of Ireland travelled to England or Wales for an abortion in 2015.

A consultant in foetal medicine from Birmingham's Women and Children Hospital says that 135 of these women travelled to have a termination due to a foetal anomaly.

The assembly is meeting to consider the issue of abortion and the eighth amendment and will make recommendations to the Oireachtas on whether or not a referendum on abortion should be held.

[

Dr Patricia Lohr from the Medical Director of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service presented to the assembly this afternoon and says Irish women who travel to their clinics are afraid of the stigma associated with having an abortion.

“Women who travel from Ireland often come alone, unsupported, it’s a secret, they feel ashamed, and that means that they’re often in a heightened emotional state,” she said.

“So doctors and nurses and other clinic staff have an incredible amount of compassion for women who travel.”

Separately from the Assembly, spokesperson for the Pro Life Campaign, Cora Sherlock, said that the forum has so far not discussed the benefits of the Eighth Amendment.

“The real story that is being lost in the Citizens' Assembly is the personal experiences of families who can show and can explain to the Assembly members why the Eighth Amendment is the lifesaving beacon that it is.

“That they can say: ‘My child is alive, and I credit the Eighth Amendment with that’, ‘My child has Down Syndrome and he or she is valued in an Ireland because of the Eighth Amendment’.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS abortion

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

30 pregnancies terminated in 2015 due to Down Syndrome diagnosis, doctor tells Citizens' Assembly

Use of term 'fatal foetal abnormalities' to continue, Mary Laffoy rules

Citizens' Assembly to hear first formal debate today between both sides on abortion issue

Pope Francis will use visit to Ireland to speak against abortion, says Archbishop

More in this Section

Jewellery recovered after car fails to stop for Gardaí

First person to be prosecuted for assisting suicide in Ireland describes experience on Late Late Show

Locals to protest against Cork flood relief plan

Sean FitzPatrick lawyers accuse investigators of 'crafting and creating witness statements'


Today's Stories

IMF: Government needs to increase capital spending

Exam students in limbo after ASTI ballot result

Gardaí have raised threat level twice over Kinihan-Hutch feud

Impact of teachers’ rejection of deal to be known next week

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 