Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman who alleges attack by Tinder date 'feared people would judge her', court hears

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 03:43 pm

By Declan Brennan

A woman who alleges she was attacked by a man she met online has said she feared that people would judge her for getting into a stranger's car.

A 36-year-old Dublin man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault of the woman, who is a foreign national, at UCD campus, Belfield, south Dublin on July 23, 2014.

On Wednesday the English language student, now aged 35, testified that after some weeks of communicating with the man on the Tinder dating programme she agreed to meet him.

She said he picked her up in his car and drove her to a green area with nobody around. She said he then “changed completely”, becoming aggressive and sexually assaulting her.

Today, the woman continued giving her evidence. She told Paul Burns SC, prosecuting, that after the alleged attack she got a taxi back to her flat in Dublin city centre.

She said she met her flatmate and he asked her did something serious happen.

“I was in shock and he could see that clearly,” she said. She told the court that she explained the situation to him but they couldn't go to gardaí because they had very little English.

She said that same night she rang the manager of the agency that organised the English course she was attending. He advised her to rest for the night and go to gardaí in the morning.

She testified that she couldn't get any sleep that night because she was in shock. She was thinking about what to do, including what she would tell her parents.

She said she thought “how people would judge me, getting inside a stranger's car or even using Tinder”.

She said the next morning she went to the agency but the manager was not there so she went on to her classes.

She told the court that the teacher had a daily habit of asking people to talk about their previous day. When he asked her she burst into tears, she told the jury.

The trial continues before Judge Cormac Quinn and a jury of six men and six women.


More in this Section

'No one is counting consultants' hours', claims leading health expert

Simon Coveney: UK not giving 'credible answers' on future of Irish border

Johnny Healy-Rae wants GAA to allow nursing homes watch games for free

Bed share in Dublin goes for €250 a month


Today's Stories

Irish businessmen lose Vat-avoidance case

Tánaiste under fire: Fitzgerald humiliated as Government makes fifth U-turn on McCabe

Mother tells inquest she ‘sensed’ tragic drowning

Tánaiste under fire: Annoyed Varadkar indicates this is one can he isn’t prepared to carry

Lifestyle

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

Equal treatment is at the heart of a healthy society

Pussy Riot perform in Ireland five years after making headlines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »