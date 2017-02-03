Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman tells court she heard 'weird noises' and two gunshots on night of murder

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 04:53 pm

A woman has described hearing two gunshots on the afternoon a dissident republican was shot dead outside a pub across the road from her house.

Peter Butterly (aged 35) was shot dead outside The Huntsman Inn, Gormanston, Co Meath on March 6, 2013.

Two Dublin men are on trial at the Special Criminal Court, charged with his murder.

Edward McGrath (aged 35), of Land Dale Lawns, Springfield, Tallaght and Sharif Kelly (aged 46), of Pinewood Green Road, Balbriggan have both pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder.

Mr McGrath has also pleaded not guilty to firearms offences on the same occasion.

A third accused, Dean Evans (aged 24), of Grange Park Rise, Raheny, Dublin, failed to turn up for the trial, and has not been located by the gardaí. The non-jury court decided to proceed with his two co-accused in Mr Evans’s absence.

Today, Adriana Skorus told Alex Owens SC, prosecuting, that at the time of the shooting she was living opposite the Huntsman Inn.

The court heard that she was in her living-room, talking with a friend on Skype, when she heard "weird noises".

"I knew after that it was two gunshots," she said.

Ms Skorus said that she looked out the window and saw a man standing in the Huntsman's carpark.

The court heard that the man was holding a small black handgun and facing in the direction of Balbriggan.

There was a car behind the man, either cream- or silver-coloured, Ms Skorus told Mr Owens.

She said that after a few seconds, the man sat in the back of the car, which drove out of the carpark.

A few minutes later Ms Skorus went outside and saw another car going into the carpark, the court heard.

She said that a man got out of the car and went to the corner of the carpark. He was looking a the ground, she said.

Earlier, the court rejected an application by defence counsels to rule out the evidence of the accused men's arrest.

The barristers had argued last week that their detention were unlawful.

It is the second trial of Mr McGrath and Mr Kelly. The original trial collapsed after 55 days in January, 2015, and a retrial was ordered.

The trial continues before the non-jury court, with Mr Justice Tony Hunt presiding.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

VIDEO: Hundreds attend Cork protest opposing Donald Trump

Man in critical condition following gang attack in Antrim

OPW says no to Cork city tidal barrier

Friend of man allegedly murdered in row over a Chihuahua lied to Gardaí


Today's Stories

Street name group accused of vandalism in Cork

Clamper left brain damaged from hammer blow sues employer for €2m

Gardaí investigate Hutch link to seizure

Garda numbers growing for first time, says deputy chief

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Heading in right direction: I Wish encouraging more girls to opt for careers in STEM

Watch: 5 minute make-up routine tips for busy mums on the go

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 