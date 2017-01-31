Woman sexually assaulted in Dublin; Possible links between 4 other attacks investigated

By Sarah Slater

An incident room has been set-up by gardaí following a sexual assault on a woman in Dublin.

Officers are seeking the public's assistance in relation to the assault which occurred at Bayview, in the Killiney/Shankhill south Co Dublin area on Monday night.

The incident occurred at 17.45pm, but details are only now emerging.

A man on his own approached a woman while walking in Bayview and viciously attacked her. It is understood the woman raised the alarm with passersby after the incident, and was immediately rushed to hospital.

Gardaí would not comment on whether the woman is still in hospital, but a source added: "…The woman was badly shaken up after the sexual assault and required urgent treatment."

A number of statements have been taken and a number of lines of inquiry are being conducted. CCTV footage from the area and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or persons with information to contact them at Shankill Station on 01-6665900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 18000-666-111.

Caothairleach of Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown County Council Cllr Cormac Devlin said: “This is the second serious incident in the Killiney area this year.

“I welcome the setting up of an incident room to investigate the attack. I would ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Gardaí.

“In light of these incidents, I have asked Council management to review lighting in the Killiney/Shankill area to ensure it is fit for purpose.

“I have also asked Garda management to step up patrols particularly mountain bike patrols around Killiney Hill and the adjacent DART stations.”

The most recent attack is similar to other similar incidents in the area which took place last year.

It is understood gardaí are investigating the possibility that there may be a link between four different sexual attacks on young women in south Dublin suburb - all carried out by a man acting alone.

A further two instances of suspicious approaches were also reported.

Sources revealed at the time that despite gardaí receiving two varying descriptions of the alleged perpetrator, detectives are satisfied the same individual is behind all of the attacks.

The first incident on December 2, 2015 happened close to Shankill Dart Station. The second was on January 3, last year at the entrance to the nearby Holly Park estate.

Two further assaults were reported on February 9 and 10 last on Quinn's Road in Shankill, and Military Road near Killiney Dart Station.

Locals at the time said the presence of a garda helicopter has helped ease some fears of locals.