Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman in a serious condition following Waterford city fire

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 11:13 am

A woman is in serious condition in hospital after a fire in Waterford city last night.

Four fire-fighters were also taken to Waterford University Hospital as a precaution after battling the blaze at an apartment complex on Wellington street.

They were treated for smoke inhalation, and three were discharged while one has been detained for observation.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at about 11pm.

The woman, who is in her thirties and from Waterford, was found in an upstairs bedroom. She was the only person in the apartment.

Gardai are investigating the cause of the blaze.

