Woman in 50s discovered unconscious and injured in Carlow

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 09:11 pm

A woman in her 50s has been found unconscious and injured in County Carlow.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the woman was discovered on the grounds of Pollerton Castle early this afternoon.

The woman was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and is described as being in a serious condition.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 2am and 5am this morning to contact them.

They are also appealing to any drivers of vehicles that may have travelled through Staplestown Rd, St Patricks Avenue or Pollerton Road between same times and may have footage from Dash Cams to contact them.

