Woman found in flat in Dublin died of natural causes, Gardai confirm

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 05:30 pm

Update 5.30pm:  Gardaí investigating the death of a woman at her home in Rathmines in Dublin have confirmed that she died of natural causes.

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Holmes who was aged in her 40s, was found in her first-floor flat on Rathmines Avenue in Dublin 6 shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Her apartment was sealed off for examination and a post-mortem was carried out no her body and yesterday afternoon gardai said she died of natural causes.

Garda preserve scene where the body of the woman, who was in her 40s, was found at a flat on Rathmines Avenue.

Earlier: Post mortem due on woman's body found in flat in Dublin

A post mortem is expected to take place today on the body of a woman found at a flat in Rathmines in Dublin yesterday.

The State Pathologist has been informed and the body has been removed from the scene, which remains sealed off for forensic examination.

The dead woman is believed to have been in her mid-forties, but her identity has not yet been confirmed.

Gardaí say the post mortem results will determine the course of their investigation.

 - Digital Desk and Joyce Fegan


