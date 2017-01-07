Woman dies, man in hospital, after road accident in Monaghan

A woman has died after a collision with a car in Co. Monaghan today.

The collision happened on the N2 at Clonavogy near Castleblayney shortly after 1pm when the female pedestrian, aged 55, was struck by a car.

The woman was treated by the emergency services at the scene and taken by Air Ambulance to St. James’s Hospital in Dublin where she was later pronounced dead.

A second pedestrian, a 60-year-old man, was also stuck by the car and sustained minor injuries.

The occupants of the car escaped injury.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination and the State Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station 042-9747900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.