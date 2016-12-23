Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman dies in late-night road accident

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:52 am

A 25-year-old woman has died in a road accident in Co Donegal last night.

The collision between two cars occurred at Glebe, Fahan just before 11pm.

The female driver of one car was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The second driver, a 20-year-old man was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. There were no passengers in either cars.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination. Local diversions are in place and the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit won't threaten tax cuts in Ireland, says Taoiseach

Met Éireann warns of strong winds as Storm Barbara approaches

Merchants Quay Ireland Night Café says it will supply sleeping resources as needed

Man in his 60s shot dead in Dublin as partner looked on


Today's Stories

Home Sweet Home campaigners urge Noonan to force Nama to aid the homeless

Alan Shatter - Clarification

Storm Barbara set to disrupt Christmas travel plans

Santa Claus warned about Revenue’s naughty list

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 