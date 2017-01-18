Home»Breaking News»ireland

Woman dies in Cork car crash

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 07:16 pm

A woman has died in a road accident in Co Cork this afternoon.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 4.30pm on the Skibbereen to Lough Hyne Road.

A female passenger, aged in her 70s, was fatally injured when the car she was travelling in collided with a ditch.

The male driver, also aged in his 70s, was taken to Bantry General Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The local coroner has been notified.

The stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Examination. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Skibbereen Garda Station on 028 23088, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

KEYWORDS cork

